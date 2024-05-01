Siblings wanted for fatal March stabbing in Naples, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers says

Nearly two months after authorities announced their search for a Naples man connected to a fatal stabbing, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said they're also searching for his sibling.

According to Crime Stoppers, the Ramirez brothers are wanted for murder connected to a stabbing at El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub, 12275 Collier Blvd., in Naples, where two men were stabbed ― one of them killed.

Vincente Ramirez, 33, and his younger brother, Juan Emanuel Ramirez, 31, are wanted on second-degree murder charges for a March 3, 2024, fatal stabbing at El Catrin Sports Bar and Nightclub, 12275 Collier Blvd.

Crime Stoppers say the U.S. Marshals Service is confident the siblings have left the area, although they say the siblings still keep in touch with people in Southwest Florida.

An arrest warrant was issued for Vincente Ramirez, 33, on second-degree murder charges, the Collier County Sheriff's Office announced March 3. Crime Stoppers on Tuesday said his younger brother, Juan Emanuel Ramirez, 31, is wanted on the same charges.

Collier County deputies around 2:30 a.m. March 3 responded to the sports bar and nightclub, where they found two men had been stabbed — one seven times in the neck and upper torso and the other several times in the abdomen and back.

Both were flown to Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers. One victim went into cardiac arrest in the helicopter and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The District 21 Medical Examiner's Office ruled his death a homicide, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Vicente Ramirez is a convicted felon from California for home invasion robbery.

Anyone with information on the siblings' whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 239-252-9300, or to remain anonymous, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: SWFL Crime Stoppers: Search continues for siblings in March stabbing