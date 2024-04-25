Bonita Springs teen faces vehicle homicide in December crash that killed Naples woman

A Bonita Springs teenager faces vehicle homicide charges after authorities say he was involved in a high-speed fatal crash in December.

Naples police on Thursday arrested Alexis Martinez Alonso, 18, who faces vehicle homicide charges. Court records indicate the State Attorney's Office on April 18 issued a warrant for his arrest.

The Dec. 15 crash at the intersection of Neapolitan Way and Ninth Street North involved a black Infiniti car and a white Audi, resulting in serious injuries to the occupants of the Audi, police said. Police said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. that day.

Seven days later, police said, a passenger in the Audi, identified as Mary McNamara, 66, of Naples, died from her injuries at Gulf Coast Medical Center, in Fort Myers.

Rick LoCastro probe: Judge sides with Collier commissioner on release of statements linked to accused assault

Police said that through a thorough investigation they determined that Martinez Alonso was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 North at a speed of 66 mph before he accelerated to 81 mph in an attempt to avoid stopping at a red light. Martinez Alonso passed multiple vehicles slowing for the traffic light in the process, authorities said.

Authorities said Martinez Alonso struck the Audi on the passenger side door, where McNamara was seated.

Police said that on April 19, the Assistant State Attorney who reviewed the investigation and evidence determined there was probable cause for the arrest of Martinez Alonso.

Martinez Alonso is next due in court May 20 for his arraignment.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bonita Springs teen arrested after December fatal crash in Naples