Showers and storms continue pushing through parts of New Mexico

Another push of low-level moisture will move into the state Saturday night through Sunday morning. However, an approaching storm system will increase wind speeds on Sunday afternoon.

Southwesterly winds will gust to as high as 55 mph in northwest New Mexico Sunday afternoon. The southwest winds will bring in drier air across the state Sunday afternoon.

Even stronger wind gusts will develop Monday afternoon, with westerly winds gusting to as high as 65 mph across parts of the state.

Areas of blowing dust will be likely both Sunday and Monday, along with a very high fire danger. Wind speeds will begin a downward trend on Tuesday, with lighter winds in store by the end of next week.

