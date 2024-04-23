Shots fired at Tampa police during chase; 5 arrested

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police arrested five people on Monday night after shots were fired from a car during a chase.

Unmarked officers noticed reckless driving on North 43rd Street near East Hanna Avenue, according to the Tampa Police Department. While attempting a traffic stop, shots were fired toward the direction of the officers.

Police briefly chased the car that ended near Nancy Street. Five people ran from the vehicle but were taken into custody, according to police.

No injuries were reported and the officers did not return fire, police said.

Additional information about the arrests and charges was not immediately available.

