Short weather update from First Warning Weather
Rain will gradually become more widespread this week, with high rain probabilities Saturday through early Sunday.
Rain will gradually become more widespread this week, with high rain probabilities Saturday through early Sunday.
Take-Two Interactive plans to lay off 5 percent of its workforce, or about 600 employees, by the end of the year.
The lack of charging infrastructure is a major barrier to entry for those looking to convert gas-powered vehicles to electric. This process is an essential component of fighting climate change, and luckily, it's becoming easier to do. As of July 2023, the U.S. installed more than 160,000 charging stations throughout the nation, many of which are located in urban centers.
Trump the candidate and Trump the media company are each slogging through low points.
Tesla has ended discounts on inventory across its electric vehicle lineup -- even as sales for EVs have flagged -- as part of a larger and vague plan by CEO Elon Musk to "streamline the whole Tesla sales and delivery system." "It has become complex and inefficient," Musk wrote in a post on X, the social media company he owns, in response to another user's comment. Musk's announcement on X comes a day after thousands of Tesla employees lost their jobs.
If you want to upgrade your windshield wipers, then consider silicone wipers. They last longer than regular blades and hold up in extreme heat and cold.
Equal parts cozy and stylish, the star's Favorite Daughter sweatshirt is a wardrobe essential.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
A crypto wallet maker claimed this week that hackers may be targeting people with an iMessage "zero-day" exploit — but all signs point to an exaggerated threat, if not a downright scam. The wallet maker recommended iPhone users to turn off iMessage completely “until Apple patches this,” even though no evidence shows that “this” exists at all. Because of the attention the post received, Trust Wallet hours later wrote a follow-up post.
Energy.gov's Fact of the Week averaged commute times across the country in 2022, showing that South Dakotans spent just 18 minutes behind the wheel.
Not even the the Masters is immune to golf's declining viewership.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
When prolific venture capital firms Andreessen Horowitz and Lerer Hippeau announced in early 2024 they were pivoting away from consumer tech, it sparked a social media debate about whether there are still opportunities. Scheinman, founding managing partner, is even credited for coming up with the Zoom name. As to the notion that no one wants to invest in consumer tech anymore, Scheinman told TechCrunch “it’s not true.”
The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 will have more range and a cheaper price than initially revealed.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Zypsy, a design firm with a track record of helping early-stage startups, has launched a new and somewhat unique venture investment program. It will be offering 10 startups up to $100,000 of brand and product design services, spanning 8 to 10 weeks of engagement, for no cash payment. "After the initial 8 to 10 weeks program, we work on a retainer with cash depending on the further project needs," Kaz Tamai, co-founder and CEO of Zypsy, told TechCrunch.
Tesla management told employees Monday that the recent layoffs -- which gutted some departments by 20% and even hit high performers -- were largely due to poor financial performance, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. The layoffs were announced to staff just a week before Tesla is scheduled to report its first-quarter earnings. The move comes as Tesla has seen its profit margin narrow over the past several quarters, the result of an EV price war that has persisted for at least a year.
These are today's mortgage rates. Rates shouldn't plummet anytime soon, so it could be a good time to buy if you're financially ready. Lock in your rate today.
As the Gulf region gains strategic importance in the tech war between the U.S. and China, Microsoft is making a big move into one of the Middle East's oil-rich countries. On Monday evening, Microsoft announced a $1.5 billion investment in Group 42 Holdings (G42), the Abu Dhabi–based AI company that has become a major force in the United Arab Emirates' effort to be a global leader in artificial intelligence. The minority stake will give Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, a seat on G42's board of directors.
President Joe Biden has spent $23 billion of the $39 billion he has to spur chipmaking in the US, spreading it to companies that plan new activities in several states.
Arman Tsarukyan appeared to punch a fan twice on his way into the Octagon during UFC 300 on Saturday night.