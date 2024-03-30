Shopping at Walmart this Easter? What to know about store hours in 2024

Chocolate bunnies, Easter egg hunts and gathering with loved ones for brunch or dinner are just a few of the Easter activities that make the holiday extra special.

Whatever you've got lined up to celebrate March 31 this year, it's likely you'll need a few essentials for the big day like eggs, candy and, of course, Easter baskets.

If you haven't picked them all up yet, or forgot a must-have on your grocery list, you may be wondering if Walmart is open on Easter this year.

Given that many retailers, as well as restaurants, are closed in observance of the Christian holiday, it's fair to ask if the retail giant will be open because some others, including Target and Lowe's, won't be.

But what about Walmart? Fortunately, we've got the answer straight from the retailer. That way, you'll know for sure when you head out the door to grab all those last-minute sundries that either stores will be open or closed.

So, without further delay, here's what you need to know about Walmart Easter hours in 2024.

Is Walmart open on Easter 2024?

If a stop at Walmart is included among your Easter activities this year, you're in luck. The retailer will be open for business on Sunday, March 31.

According to a spokesperson, Walmart stores will operate during normal business hours throughout the Easter weekend, which includes Easter Sunday.

So, whether you need a few last ingredients for your green bean casserole or dye to color Easter eggs for the big hunt, stores will be open this year.

To find a Walmart near you or local store hours check the Walmart store locator right here.

Other stores open on Easter 2024

Plan to do some retail therapy this Easter Sunday? Here's a sampling of other stores welcoming customers on March 31 or find a full list of stores open on Easter right here.

As always, it's a good idea to check with specific store locations before heading out just to guarantee your local retailer is open.

Albertsons : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Easter. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

Dollar Tree : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

The Home Depot : Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Kroger : A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Rite Aid : Rite Aid stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

Stop and Shop : Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Walgreens : Walgreens store and pharmacy hours will operate their normal Sunday hours. Customers can check specific store and pharmacy hours using the Walgreens store locator. Find local hours here.

Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on Easter 2024

This year, these retailers will be closed in observance of the Easter holiday.

Aldi

Belk

Best Buy

Big Y

Burlington

Central Market

Costco

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dillards

Hannaford

H-E-B

HomeGoods

Homesense

JCPenney

Kirkland’s Home Stores

Kohl's

Lowe’s

Macy’s

Marshall’s

Michaels

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Publix

Sam’s Club

Sephora

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

This article was originally published on TODAY.com