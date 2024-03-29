Are shopping malls open Easter Sunday? Here’s a rundown for Miami-Dade and Broward

Some South Florida malls are open and others are closed on Easter Sunday.

Here’s what to know about holiday hours for major malls in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

Shopping mall hours on Easter Sunday

Aerial view of Town & Country Mall in Kendall in 2022. Is your favorite mall open on Easter Sunday 2024?

Aventura Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bayside Marketplace: Open.

Brickell City Centre: Shops are closed but the CMX movie theater and restaurants are open.

Broward Mall: Closed.

Coral Square: Closed.

Dadeland Mall: Closed.

Dolphin Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Falls: Closed.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open noon to 6 p.m.

Miami International Mall: Closed.

Palms at Town & Country: Open but check individual stores (the Publix will be closed).

Sawgrass Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southland Mall: Closed Easter.

Westland Mall: Closed.