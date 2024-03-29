Are shopping malls open Easter Sunday? Here’s a rundown for Miami-Dade and Broward
Some South Florida malls are open and others are closed on Easter Sunday.
Here’s what to know about holiday hours for major malls in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:
Shopping mall hours on Easter Sunday
Aventura Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Bayside Marketplace: Open.
Brickell City Centre: Shops are closed but the CMX movie theater and restaurants are open.
Broward Mall: Closed.
Coral Square: Closed.
Dadeland Mall: Closed.
Dolphin Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Falls: Closed.
Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open noon to 6 p.m.
Miami International Mall: Closed.
Palms at Town & Country: Open but check individual stores (the Publix will be closed).
Sawgrass Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Southland Mall: Closed Easter.
Westland Mall: Closed.