Are shopping malls open Easter Sunday? Here’s a rundown for Miami-Dade and Broward

Howard Cohen
·1 min read

Some South Florida malls are open and others are closed on Easter Sunday.

Here’s what to know about holiday hours for major malls in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

Shopping mall hours on Easter Sunday

Aerial view of Town & Country Mall in Kendall in 2022. Is your favorite mall open on Easter Sunday 2024?
Aerial view of Town & Country Mall in Kendall in 2022. Is your favorite mall open on Easter Sunday 2024?

Aventura Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Bayside Marketplace: Open.

Brickell City Centre: Shops are closed but the CMX movie theater and restaurants are open.

Broward Mall: Closed.

Coral Square: Closed.

Dadeland Mall: Closed.

Dolphin Mall: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Falls: Closed.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Open noon to 6 p.m.

Miami International Mall: Closed.

Palms at Town & Country: Open but check individual stores (the Publix will be closed).

Sawgrass Mills: Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southland Mall: Closed Easter.

Westland Mall: Closed.