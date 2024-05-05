I shopped at Whole Foods for the first time in 12 years, and it reminded me why I stopped going in the first place

I stopped shopping at Whole Foods in 2012, but recently went back to see if anything had changed.

I still had trouble finding staff members to help me and found that many items seemed overpriced.

It used to be the only store in my area that offered specialty items, but that's no longer the case.

When I started getting a regular paycheck in 2001, I loved buying groceries at Whole Foods. My neighborhood in Washington, DC, has many supermarkets, but I always thought the chain carried premium items that couldn't be found elsewhere.

I eventually realized that other supermarkets better supported my shopping habits and lifestyle, and I stopped going to Whole Foods in 2012. Recently, however, I decided to shop there again to see if anything had changed.

After all, the retailer has introduced several new programs in recent years. Since Amazon acquired the company in 2017, the chain has rolled out several initiatives, from launching smaller Daily Shops to a new grocery-subscription service.

Despite these new programs, I was still unsure if Whole Foods was for me. Here's what my experience shopping at the retailer was like after 12 years.

I immediately noticed I couldn't find employees as easily as I could in other stores

When I shopped at Whole Foods years ago, I often had to walk up and down multiple aisles to locate a staff member. Sometimes, I'd even give up and leave the store without the item I needed.

Unfortunately, during my last trip to my local Whole Foods, finding assistance still wasn't as easy as I'd like it to be.

I saw many employees on the floor, but they were busy filling online orders for customers who placed grocery pickup orders. I wanted to ask for help finding a snack for my daughter, but they seemed very focused on filling their orders.

After walking around the store, I eventually found an available employee who didn't already look busy. Many supermarkets in my area are understaffed, but I've had a much easier time getting assistance at other stores.

Whole Foods is no longer the only store in my area that carries specialty and organic items

I can find replacements for cow's milk at plenty of other stores besides Whole Foods. Jamie Davis Smith

I used to enjoy the large selection of plant-based alternatives, organic produce, and high-quality groceries available at Whole Foods. But on my most recent visit, I realized many supermarkets in my area now carry similar products.

At one time, Whole Foods was the only place I could find flavored soy milk, Tofurky, and local brands' ice cream and craft beers. Now, I can easily visit Wegmans for plant-based foods and shop at Safeway for milk alternatives or locally-produced ice cream, so Whole Foods no longer stands out.

I found the prices at Whole Foods to be expensive

Small snacks and produce at Whole Foods are usually more expensive than at other supermarkets. Jamie Davis Smith

I used to laugh when people called Whole Foods "whole paycheck," but on my last visit, I realized the store's prices seem much higher than those of other retailers by me.

For example, Tofurkey at Whole Foods was $4.20, but the same product was $3.60 at my local Target. Dolcezza gelato was $6.50 at Whole Foods, but the same brand was marked down from $6 to $4.90 at Giant.

I did see products from the 365 label, Whole Foods' house brand, that were cheaper than similar items at the store. However, 365 items are also available at Amazon Fresh, a store I already shop at.

The prices at Whole Foods wouldn't be enough to draw me back into shopping at the retailer. It's hard to justify paying more for what's basically the same item.

And, above all, in my opinion, the deals at Whole Foods were never that great

Whole Foods' sales were never significant enough to impress me when I used to shop there. I noticed some deals on my last visit, but many were only a few cents or dollars off items I knew would be cheaper at other supermarkets anyway.

Combined with the retailer's already-high prices, I just don't think shopping at Whole Foods saves me money or gives me an advantage that other stores can't.

Though Whole Foods has definitely changed in the years since I was a regular shopper there, I stand by my decision to move away from the retailer. In my experience, grocery shopping is much smoother at other stores — and I'm not reeling at the final bill, either.

Representatives for Whole Foods didn't immediately respond to Business Insider's request for comment.

