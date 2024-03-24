Shoplifter stole $10K in merchandise from ULTA Beauty: Police

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An East St. Louis, Illinois, woman is due in court next month for participating in a robbery at a south St. Louis County cosmetics store.

According to the St. Louis County Police Department’s probable cause statement, the theft took place on the evening of Aug. 15, 2022, at the ULTA Beauty store at Gravois Bluffs Plaza, just off Highway 141 in Fenton.

Police claim Teklya Wren and three accomplices went into the store and filled multiple trash bags with beauty products. The group left the store without paying and drove away in Wren’s car.

St. Charles contractor charged in roofing scam

The total value of stolen goods was determined to be $9,926.

A witness obtained a photo of the vehicle, which police claim was registered to Wren.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Wren with one count of stealing – $750 or more. Last Friday, Wren was issued a summons to appear in St. Louis County Circuit Court on April 29.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.