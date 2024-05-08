Shootout in Albuquerque Walmart parking lot leads to 2 arrests

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says a shootout at a Walmart parking lot led to two arrests. Officers were called out on Monday to the Walmart at Wyoming and Academy about a man lying in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found Elias Sisneros who was shot. He is in serious but stable condition. Police say he had a warrant for his arrest and is now in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

Double Trouble: Albuquerque police searching for twins accused of crimes

APD says the shooter, a teenager, left the scene but later returned. He was arrested and taken to the Bernalillo County Juvenile Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.