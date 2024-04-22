Shootings in two Dinwiddie neighborhoods may be connected; 5 people shot in one of them

This aerial photo from Google shows the Sentry Woods neighborhood in Dinwiddie County where five people were shot Monday, April 22, 2024. The red pointer indicates the approximate location where the shooting took place. All five victims suffered non-life threatening wounds.

DINWIDDIE – The county sheriff’s department said two shootings in different neighborhoods Monday morning in the northern end of the county – one of which resulted in three adults and two juveniles being shot – may be related.

The first one, reported around 8:45 a.m., occurred in the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court in the Sentry Wood neighborhood off U.S. Route 1. Sheriff’s Major William Knott said two men, one woman and two male teens ages 16 and 17 were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

None of the injuries was considered life-threatening. One of the men, the woman and the two boys were taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center for treatment.

The fifth victim was treated at the scene.

While authorities were investigating the Sentry Woods shootings, a call came in around 10:55 a.m. of shots fired inside the West Petersburg community a few miles to the north. Knott said two vehicles on Warwick Street had been hit by bullets, but no individuals were reported shot.

“Investigators believe that the two shooting incidents may be connected,” Knott said in an email.

Authorities recovered a Hyundai sedan that had been reported stolen in Petersburg. Knott said they believe the sedan was involved in the Sentry Woods shooting.

Anyone who may information about either shooting is asked to contact Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

