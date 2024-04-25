Shooting threat forces Nisqually Middle School into lockdown Thursday afternoon

A shooting threat forced Nisqually Middle School into a lockdown Thursday afternoon, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office and information released by the school.

About 1 p.m., the threat was received by phone at Nisqually Middle School and the Lacey Police Department, sending deputies and police to the school on Marvin Road Southeast at Steilacoom Road Southeast.

A School Resource Officer, who works in law enforcement, was already at the scene, said Sheriff Derek Sanders in a social media post.

“The school was immediately locked down; however, the threat did not materialize,” said Sanders in his post.

Once the threat was received by the school, it locked down, then later went into a lockout and finally the lockout was lifted about 2:50 p.m., said Nisqually Middle School Principal Courtney Crawford in a message to parents.

Crawford defined both the lockout and lockdown for parents.

“When a school goes into lockout, students and staff are brought inside, and all exterior doors are locked to restrict entry or exit. The school day proceeds inside the building during a lockout.

“When a school goes into lockdown, all students and staff are brought inside, and all building and classroom doors are locked to restrict entry or exit. Students remain inside their classrooms for the duration of a lockdown.”

Deputies and police remained on scene after the threat. Sports and after-school activities were canceled, according to the principal.

Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Brooks said the department is working with the FBI to investigate the source of the threats. He added that they may have more law enforcement resources at the school on Friday.