Shooting suspect escapes Hinds County deputy's vehicle. Manhunt in Jackson MS

After escaping a Hinds County Sheriff's Department vehicle, a search is on for suspect in the shooting of a teenager Friday afternoon.

According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, authorities are searching in the area of Gallatin Street and Hooker Street. The suspect is described as six feet, one inch tall, a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing red pants, black flip flops, no shirt and has a burn mark on the upper body.

The suspect is partially handcuffed and was able to exit a deputy’s vehicle during transport for questioning in a shooting at Apartments in Jackson.

Anyone with information call HCSO at 601-352-1521.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Jackson MS manhunt for partially handcuffed shooting suspect