Shooting in St. Louis leaves of 50-year-old dead

ST. LOUIS – Police responded to a deadly shooting on Friday afternoon, leaving a 50-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest. The incident occurred around 4 p.m. on Garrison Avenue.

Upon police arrival, the victim was found with a gunshot wound to his chest. Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead at the scene. The Homicide Division has taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is to contact the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. For those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.