Shooting in NW OKC leaves one injured

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A shooting Sunday night in Northwest Oklahoma City left one person injured but left no information on a possible suspect.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > UPDATE: OSBI investigate triple homicide in Chickasha >

Oklahoma City Police said that the shooting call came in just after 8:30 p.m. near Northwest 23rd and Portland Avenue.

It was said to have happened at the Courtyard Apartments.

Officials said they found one person with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to OKCPD, there are no known suspect or suspects because nobody wanted to talk to officials on the scene.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > Oklahoma Dept. of Corrections Deputy warden arrested >

This is breaking news and will be updated when more information comes in.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.