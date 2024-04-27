Shooting near Everett middle school injures one

Everett Police Department and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at approximately 11a.m. Friday morning near Explorer Middle School.

According to Everett police, officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of 18th Avenue West after callers reported hearing gunshots and seeing a man down on the ground. Officers locked down the area, set up containment, and requested a K9 to track any outstanding suspects.

As the responding officers arrived, it was learned that the man on the ground had been driven away in a dark-colored sedan. A few minutes later, SCSO located a black sedan and the man who had been shot in the neck. The man was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett with life-threatening injuries.

The incident is still an active investigation with EPD Major Crimes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department TIP LINE at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Shooting update: Today, at approximately 11a.m., officers were dispatched to the 9800 block of 18th Ave W after callers... Posted by Everett Police Department on Friday, April 26, 2024



