Shooting death under investigation on Virginia Eastern Shore

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office is investing the shooting death of a 52-year-old Parksley resident.

Here's what we know so far.

According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Thursday, April 18, at about 8:26 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the 25000 block of Dennis Drive in Parksley.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered an unresponsive male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The male, identified as Kevin Thomas Boggs, 52, of Parksley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The decedent was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the cause of death.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Virginia State Police, the Parksley Volunteer Fire Department and the Accomack County Department of Public Safety.

An investigation into this incident is continuing. Anyone with information on these or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666, or tips may be submitted online at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Va. Eastern Shore man shot to death, homicide investigation underway