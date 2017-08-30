Shocking Crimes and Arrests!

To celebrate the debut of The Doctors Season 10, we are revisiting our best moments from our past seasons. Look back at 10 of our shocking and jaw dropping crime and arrest stories!
Mom Accused of Making Child Use Her Car Breathalyzer?
Fake Doc Gets 10 Years for Injecting Deadly Substances in Women's Bodies
VShocking Naked Driver Arrest!
Child Dies from Forced Soda Consumption
Drunk Driving While Topless Snapchatting?!
Woman Hides Loaded Gun in Her Private Parts
Mother Arrested after Giving Baby Bourbon to Alleviate Teething Pain
Woman Arrested for Attacking Farting Husband?
The Doctors Season 10 premieres on September 12 -- for channel and air times, CLICK HERE!
178