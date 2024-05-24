Shipwreck Island Waterpark offering free entry to students with 3 or more A's May 28-30

Shipwreck Island is offering free entry May 28-30 to Bay County students who received three or more A's on their most recent report card.

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Shipwreck Island Waterpark will honor academic achievers with "Great Grades Days."

Students with three or more A's on their most recent report card are eligible for free entry May 28-30.

According to a news release by Shipwreck Island Waterpark, in addition to the complimentary entry, qualifying guests can take advantage of Friends and Family tickets, priced at $19.99 each, limited to six tickets per eligible guest.

This discount cannot be combined with any other discount or promotions, and it's only available for the day of purchase. Students must be enrolled in Bay District Schools.

“Shipwreck Island is proud to recognize the hard work and dedication of our high-achieving scholars,” Jessi O’Daniel, general manager for Shipwreck Island, said in the release. "Rewarding academic success is not only important for the individual students but also for fostering a culture that values learning and achievement.”

Shipwreck Island Waterpark, at 12201 Hutchison Blvd. in Panama City Beach, will be open May 28-30 from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

