Sheriffs search for shooting suspect in south Sacramento
According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, the detectives are assisting the California Highway Patrol in search of an armed shooting suspect.
According to the Sacramento Sheriff's Office, the detectives are assisting the California Highway Patrol in search of an armed shooting suspect.
Swift's new album is almost here. Swifties are doing major detective work.
Coby White continued a career season with a career game for the Bulls in the play-in tournament.
The News/Media Alliance asked US federal agencies to investigate Google’s removal of links to California news media outlets. Google’s tactic is in response to the proposed California Journalism Preservation Act, which would require it to pay for links to California-based publishers’ news content.
After misinterpreting user posts about Klay Thompson's poor shooting during an NBA game, X's AI bot Grok created a fictitious story on the social media platform's trending section.
VerSe Innovation, the parent firm of Indian news aggregator app Dailyhunt, has acquired the popular digital newsstand platform Magzter, the two said Thursday. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has fully acquired Magzter, a New York-headquartered firm that counted Singapore Press Holdings among its backers. VerSe didn't disclose the financial terms of the deal.
Robert Stephenson was pulled from the mound just four pitches into his appearance with their Triple-A affiliate on Saturday.
Seven Waymo robotaxis blocked traffic moving onto the Potrero Avenue 101 on-ramp in San Francisco on Tuesday at 9:30 p.m., according to video of the incident posted to Reddit and confirmation from Waymo. While routing back to Waymo's city depot that evening, the first robotaxi in the lineup came across a road closure with traffic cones. The only other path available to the vehicles was to take the freeway, according to a Waymo spokesperson.
As long as they are academically eligible, the NCAA will no longer limit how many times athletes can transfer schools without penalty.
Medication to keep the actress's cancer from recurring has put her temporarily in menopause.
Why spend a ton of money on designer makeup when this affordable formula works just as well?
Caitlin Clark's contract sparked conversation online about low wages for WNBA players.
Say goodbye to carpal tunnel flare-ups with these expert and tester-approved carpal tunnel braces
Say goodbye to car chaos. This handy pouch system gives you space to keep everything in order.
Ford's Mustang Experience Center will soon welcomes all Mustang owners, while the Mustang GT3's Champion Spirit Livery honors past Mustang racers.
TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.
LinkedIn -- the social platform that targets the working world -- has quietly started testing another way to boost its revenues, this time with a new service for small and medium businesses. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that it is working on a new LinkedIn Premium Company Page subscription, which -- for fees that appear to be as steep as $99/month -- will include AI to write content and new tools to grow follower counts, among other features to raise the profiles of the company using them. The move is significant because it underscores how Microsoft-owned LinkedIn continues to diversify its business model -- while also trying to make itself more useful overall.
From thorn-proof gloves to pest-prevention products, you'll find 'em all at Amazon starting at $3.
The U.S. Senate quickly ended the impeachment trial brought by House Republicans against the country’s top border official.
On Sunday, the rare devil comet will reach its closest point to the sun, creating an illuminating sky show. Here is how skygazers can watch it.
Surprise! It's rubber, and it never feels soggy under your feet.