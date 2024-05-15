The body of a woman reported missing Monday was discovered on the side of a road just outside Kings Mountain city limits Tuesday, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a call at 2:26 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cansler Street regarding the discovery.

The body of Kings Mountain woman, Heather Clemons, was discovered Tuesday on the side of Cansler Street not far from Imerys Mica.

The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Heather Michelle Clemons, 35, of Kings Mountain. Clemons was reported missing to the Kings Mountain Police Department by her husband, Jordan Clemons, at 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the police report.

The report states she lived roughly a mile from where her body was discovered along an empty stretch of Cansler Street that is bordered by trees not far from Imerys Mica mining operation.

Police response

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Kings Mountain Police Department are working with the State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, the release said.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Sheriff's Office: Body of missing Kings Mountain woman discovered