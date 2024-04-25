Sheriff releases names of deputies in Mills River officer-involved fatal shooting

Nine days after an officer-involved fatal shooting near North Mills River Campground in Pisgah National Forest, Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin released the names of the three deputies involved who have been placed on administrative leave.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Hayden Elias Brook, 29, died at the scene after reportedly exchanging gunfire with deputies on April 13 after crashing his van on North Mills River Road. Griffin said in a video-taped social media post on April 24 that the deputies placed on leave were Lance Corporal Zachary Tatham, Deputy Stephen McDonald and Deputy Conner Newman.

The Times-News has requested personnel files for those deputies.

Hayden Brook, 29, of Jonesborough, Tennessee, was allegedly shot and killed by sheriff's deputies at North Mills River Campground on April 13.

Griffin also provided a summary of the incident.

"The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation remains the agency in charge of investigating the incident. I'm unable to provide any other details as I feel it is critically important for the SBI to be able to conduct a complete investigation free from any influence," he said.

He said on April 13 at 6:07 p.m., deputies responded to a possible assault that occurred in the area of Pisgah National Forest at the end of North Mills River Road.

"During the deputies' investigation, they encountered a vehicle leaving the area of the forest that they believed to be occupied by the alleged suspect in the assault. The deputies subsequently attempted to stop the vehicle before it fled on North Mills River Road in the direction of the town of Mills River," Griffin said.

He said the vehicle wrecked on North Mills River shortly after the deputies attempted to stop it.

"Immediately after the deputies exited their marked patrol vehicles, the suspect, identified as Hayden Elias Brook, began discharging a weapon," Griffin said.

He said this would "lead any reasonable officer to fear for their safety."

"The deputies present subsequently discharged their weapons," he said.

After Brook was struck, Griffin said deputies attempted medical aid to Brook before medical aid was turned over to Henderson County EMS and Mills River Fire and Rescue. He said the deputies put on leave were all assigned to the patrol division of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.

