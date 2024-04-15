Henderson Co. Sheriff's deputies involved in deadly shooting at Mills River campground

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is now in charge of an inquiry into a deadly shooting involving Henderson County Sheriff's deputies with a suspect on April 13 at North Mills River Campground.

According to a social media post by the Sheriff's Office on April 15, the suspect has been identified.

"The suspect, who died at the scene, has been identified as a 29-year-old male, Hayden Elias Brook, from Tennessee. Brook's next of kin has been notified and the North Carolina SBI will continue the investigation of the case," the post said.

In an April 13 post, the Sheriff's Office reported that at approximately 6:07 p.m. deputies from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office were called to a reported disturbance of a male subject with a gun threatening people in the North Mills River Campground.

"After units arrived in the area, a chase ensued with the suspect. He then crashed his van and shots were fired from that vehicle which led to an exchange of gunfire with units that were on scene," the Facebook post said. "Per protocol, the deputies involved have been placed on administrative leave."

The post said the State Bureau of Investigation was notified by the Sheriff's Office of the incident. The Sheriff's Office wouldn't disclose how many deputies were involved in the shooting or if there were any injuries.

"To protect the integrity of the case, no further information will be released at this time," the Sheriff's Office said in the post.

Calls and emails sent to the State Bureau of Investigation were not returned.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Henderson deputies on leave after deadly shooting at campground