Sheriff: One person airlifted and falling into lake in Wisconsin, alcohol a contributing factor

CHETEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say one person was airlifted after an incident where two people fell into the water.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 11 around 9:10 p.m., multiple calls came in reporting that two people were in the water near the docks at Lakeside Cantina. Officials say that one person was immediately found and pulled from the weather while the other person was still missing.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Mayo Helicopter. When authorities arrived, the second person was found and pulled out of the water. The second person was only identified as a 63-year-old from La Crosse.

Authorities say that lifesaving measures were done on the second person and they were flown to a hospital in Eau Claire. It was mentioned that this person is in ‘critical condition’.

The first person, identified as a 58-year-old from La Crosse, was treated at the scene and released.

The initial investigation reportedly showed that one person was trying to get into a boat from the dock and fell in. When this person did not surface, another person jumped in to find them. This person started to struggle and was helped out of the water with the help of bystanders, according to authorities.

The DNR and Barron County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly investigating the incident. Alcohol is reportedly a contributing factor.

No additional information was provided.

