Sheriff: Man who’s been deported 7 times charged with murder in Butler County

A 46-year-old man from Mexico has been arrested and charged with the murder of a man in Butler County, according to a social media post from the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hamilton Police Department charged Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez with aggravated murder.

According to Cincinnati TV stations WXIX-19 and WLWT-5, Hamilton police were dispatched to 13th Street on reports of a deceased person on April 1 at 2:35 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found an unresponsive male. Medics confirmed he was dead, both stations reported.

According to WLWT-5, police determined the man’s death was a homicide. The victim’s identity will not be released until his family has been notified.

Garcia-Gutierrez is currently being held at the Butler County Jail for an ICE holder, weapon charges, drug possession, and obstructing, according to the post.

Last week, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said Garcia-Gutierrez has been deported seven times.

Jones also said Garcia-Gutierrez has been in the Butler County Jail 11 times using seven different names and three different birthdays.

Butler County Sheriff Office tracks Fermin Garcia-Gutierrez's past charges.

The Hamilton Police Department is still investigating this homicide and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Dan Karwisch at (513) 868-5811 ext.1247.