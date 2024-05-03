Sheriff’s cruiser damaged after being hit on shoulder in Indiana

A sheriff’s cruiser was damaged after getting hit on the shoulder this week in Indiana.

>>Fire rips through large apartment building, dozens displaced

A Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy was on a traffic stop when their cruiser got hit, according to a social media post.

“Please remember to slow down or move over when you see emergency lights on the shoulder,” the sheriff’s office said.

Photos from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page show that the cruiser suffered damage on the left passenger side.

“Everyone came out of it uninjured, but a couple (of) inches could have been a significantly different outcome,” they concluded.

Photo from Randolph County Sheriff's Department (via Facebook)

Photo from Randolph County Sheriff's Department (via Facebook)

Photo from Randolph County Sheriff's Department (via Facebook)







