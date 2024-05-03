Sheriff’s Crime Prevention Walk Saturday in Southside, Mandarin, Nocatee area

Sheriff T.K. Waters and Chief Randi Glossman will be joined by other members of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at the Sheriff’s Neighborhood Crime Prevention Walk on Sat., May 4 at 10:30 a.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The walk will happen in the Southside, Mandarin, and Nocatee area of Jacksonville.

“This is an opportunity for the members of the community to talk with the sheriff and his staff about crime in their area,” JSO said in a statement.

The walk will take place around Cypress Trails at Nocatee community, encompassing a walk along Cypress Trails Drive, and Apen Leaf Drive.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.