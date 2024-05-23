Sheriff candidates discuss qualifications at Hope Cafe

BRANCH COUNTY — The three Republican candidates for Branch County sheriff joined a crowd in the Hope Café last Thursday night in a forum sponsored by the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

Sheriff candidates Robin Swartz, Fred Blakenship, and Mike Thyng with Kim Hemker, executive director of the Branch County Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence, at the Hope Cafe presentation on May 16.

Fred Blankenship, Robin Swartz, and Mike Thyng introduced themselves before fielding questions prepared by the coalition related to its mission in the community.

With no Democrat in the race, the winner of the Aug. 6 primary will replace retiring Sheriff John Pollack.

Robin Swartz

Robin Swartz, 60, served in law enforcement for 37 years, 29 of them as a deputy sheriff, before retiring as a sergeant in 2016.

Robin Swartz

Swartz worked for two years as a Michigan Department of Corrections officer before being offered a job with Coldwater Police in 2018. During the school year, Swartz serves as a school resource officer at Coldwater High School.

Swartz was certified and served with the dive team, SWAT, as a training officer, evidence technician, and drug officer.

Former sheriff and county commissioner Ted Gordon heads Swartz's campaign committee.

With the addition of six young deputies to return to night patrol, Swartz said they will need training and guidance to do their job. With her extensive training and certifications as a law enforcement officer, "I have the perspective to give that. I have been outside the sheriff's department long enough to see some of the things that need to be tweaked. I'm the person to do that."

Swartz said, "We need body cameras to add transparency and accountability. We need all the state-of-the-art equipment so these deputies can do the job that the community needs us to do."

Swartz will also focus so that, "Every single person is dealt with respect. It doesn't matter if they're homeless, have mental health issues, or have substance abuse issues."

Swartz and her wife, assistant Coldwater Housing Director Lori LaBundy, have four daughters and six grandsons in their blended family.

Fred Blankenship

Fred Blankenship, 53, worked continuously at the sheriff's office for almost 29 years.

Members of the Marble Lake Association installed a life jacket loan station at the Wildwood access on Archer Lake Saturday.

He has been the captain of the jail division for the last 20 years. Before that, he served as a court officer, road deputy, and corrections officer.

Blankenship was a former union president of the sheriff deputy's association. He pointed out that he was the only candidate with administrative experience who had worked with county budgeting.

Blankenship received endorsements from Pollack and previous sheriff Warren Canon. He serves on the board of the BCCADSV.

Blankenship said in his prepared statement, "I believe in transparency and accountability. I have already implemented body cameras in corrections, and I will do the same for the road patrol."

The corrections captain said, "This will help to enhance prosecutions and help us with citizen complaints either to vindicate the deputies or hold them accountable for their actions."

Married to wife Amanda, they have six children in a blended family with two in college.

Blankenship graduated from Grand Valley State University with a degree in criminal justice.

The current captain said he is not a certified police officer in Michigan. "I lost my ability to work the road over 20 years ago because of something outside of my control." He did not clarify.

According to the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards, an elected sheriff does not need to be a certified officer.

Mike Thyng

Mike Thyng, 66, started with the sheriff's department in January 2021 after retiring from the Michigan State Police, where he was a trooper for 31 years.

Mike Thyng

Thyng served seven years in the U.S. Army, leaving as a staff sergeant

Thyng worked as a reserve police officer for four years before joining MSP.

He serves as a field training officer and crime scene investigator with the sheriff's department.

Thyng said, "We need cameras. The prosecutor harps on body cameras. We're one of the few police agencies in the state that do not have body cams, or in-car cameras."

The long-time officer said most people equate police work with putting people in jail for crimes. "I've always been proud about that but when somebody needs help, we're there to help them. That's what I was there to do," Thyng said.

Thyng emphasized the importance of family, honesty, and helping people.

Married for 42 years, Thyng has two grown sons and adopted six grandchildren from his wife's son's previous marriage. Several grandchildren have moved back in with them.

All three candidates promised support from the domestic and sexual violence agency.

BCCADSV executive director Kim Hemker told the candidates, "We have to work together to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence, and to make sure they're supported in every all ways by law enforcement."

— Contact Don Reid: dReid@Gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Coldwater Daily Reporter: Sheriff candidates pitch qualifications to domestic violence coalition