Sheriff: 3 Calvert County teens charged with hate crime violations

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Three 13-year-old middle school students were charged with harassment and violations of Maryland’s hate crime statutes, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s office, the students displayed swastikas, made Nazi salutes and directed offensive comments to a classmate because of the student’s religious beliefs.

The incidents began in December 2023 and persisted for several months. The victim ultimately reported the matter to Maryland State Police officers, who investigated and filed charges against the three teens.

Proposal would expand sports betting options in DC

They are all being charged as juveniles.

“Maryland was founded on the principle of religious toleration. It is frankly astonishing that nearly 400 years later some people continue to persecute others based upon their religion. I call upon parents, educators, and community and faith leaders to make sure that our children know that religious persecution has no place in our society,” Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey said in a statement.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.