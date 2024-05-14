Sheppard AFB pilot dies after ejection

A Sheppard Air Force Base instructor-pilot died early Tuesday morning from injuries suffered when an ejection occurred, according to base officials.

The pilot with the 80th Flying Training Wing was injured when their T-6A Texan II ejection seat activated during ground operations about 2 p.m. Monday, SAFB public affairs officials said in statements.

A T-6A Texan II waits for another T-6A to pass before taxing onto the runway Nov. 1, 2017, at Sheppard Air Force Base. The 80th Flying Training Wing hosts the world’s only internationally manned and managed pilot training program in addition to operating the Air Force’s second busiest joint-use airfield outside of a combat zone.

"An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway," 82nd Training Wing public affairs officials said.

Per Air Force policy, the base is withholding the name of the pilot until 24 hours after the notification of next of kin.

The aircrew member was transported to United Regional Health Care System in Wichita Falls for treatment after they were injured Monday.

Public affairs officials with the 82nd Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base have released statements about an ejection that occurred Monday.

About the 80th FTW and ENJJPT

The 80th FTW conducts the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program at SAFB, according to the base website. Combat pilots for NATO are trained in the multinational program, the only such program in the world.

About the aircraft

The primary function of the T-6A Texan II is for entry-level training, and it is equipped for a crew of two, a student-pilot and an instructor-pilot seated one in front of the other, according to the base website.

Their positions are interchangeable. But an air crewmember can also pilot the plane alone from the front seat. The single-engine aircraft was designed to train students in basic flying skills for Air Force and Navy pilots.

