Shelter-in-place lifted after disturbance call in Windsor

DENVER (KDVR) — A shelter-in-place was issued for a short time due to a disturbance in Windsor early Saturday morning.

The Windsor Police Department said in a press release that there was a reported “disturbance” at 2:27 a.m. near Steeplechase Drive and Ward Avenue.

Initial reports indicated that a person may have been in danger in one of the apartments, according to police. However, police said the apartment was empty.

A shelter-in-place order was sent to residents nearby through the Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority out of an abundance of caution, police said, and it was lifted a short time later.

One person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and WPD said an active investigation is underway as detectives look to find those who were involved.

Police said there is no public safety risk.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Erika Nestor at 970-674-6400 or enestor@windsorgov.com.

