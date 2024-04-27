Shell game for a good cause: Photo of the Week, April 21-27, 2024

The Brevard Zoo Restore Our Shores team was out on April 23 building oyster reefs.

In an area teeming with ecological eye-catchers, some photos just seem to shout life in Brevard County.

In this case, the "It's so Brevard!" photo is by photojournalist Malcolm Denemark, who captured the action as members of the Brevard Zoo Restore Our Shores team, staff and volunteers built oyster reefs.

He caught images that give a close-up look as locals headed into the chilly waters of the Indian River Lagoon on April 23 to place thousands of oyster shells.

"They have found through trial and error that galvanized wire cages called 'gabions' work the best, forming a corral in the middle for the oysters," said Denemark.

"Hopefully baby oysters will find the shells reefs and thrive."

Here's to that!

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Oysters benefit from shell game: Photo of the Week, April 21-27, 2024