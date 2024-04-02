Shelby County Judge Melissa Boyd wants to resign immediately. How that can happen

Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd was given her second public reprimand in late October. She has since been referred to the Tennessee General Assembly for further action, which could include removal.

Embattled Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Melissa Boyd has requested to resign "effective immediately" in a newly obtained resignation letter.

The letter came Tuesday, a day after news broke that Boyd sought to retire at the end of May. Boyd was scheduled for a removal hearing before the Tennessee General Assembly on Thursday, but that vote is likely to be canceled with Boyd's immediate resignation.

"Judge Boyd has communicated to her lawyers that she is willing to move her resignation date forward," the letter from Boyd's attorney, Brain Faughnan, said. "Accordingly, please treat this letter as Judge Boyd's indication that she is resigning from her position as a Criminal Court Judge for the 30th Judicial District At Memphis effective immediately."

The letter, though sent to the Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts, does not make Boyd's resignation official until Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs off on it.

Attorneys for Boyd, both for her criminal charges and for the ethics complaints, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Sen. Raumesh Akbari, who sat on the committee that unanimously voted to recommend Boyd's removal, said Monday that the removal vote "would be moot" if Boyd resigned immediately.

District Attorney Frederick Agee — who represents Crockett, Gibson and Haywood counties and is prosecuting Boyd's criminal case — had worked with Boyd's legal team to secure a transfer order to allow her to be present during the vote. Boyd's bond was revoked last week after a judge ruled she violated her bail conditions when she tested positive for cocaine and alcohol.

That transfer order will be canceled once the governor accepts Boyd's resignation, Agee said Tuesday.

"Our office submitted a transport order which was signed by the Court for Ms. Boyd to be transported by the Tennessee Highway Patrol to the Thursday, April 4, joint legislative session regarding her removal at the state capitol in Nashville," Agee said in an email statement. "Because her bond has been revoked, we did this to protect her due process right to be present. We will cancel the transport order once we have received confirmation that Governor Bill Lee has accepted Ms. Boyd's resignation."

District Attorney Frederick H. Agee, the DA for Crockett, Gibson and Haywood Counties, is prosecuting Shelby County Criminal Court Judge A. Melissa Boyd's criminal case. He was assigned the case after Shelby County DA Steve Mulroy recused his office from prosecuting.

Boyd has received multiple reprimands from the board since being elected in 2022. The reprimands stem from Boyd soliciting money for a school using a picture of her in her judicial robe, allegations of harassing another woman, alcohol abuse, and having a marijuana and cocaine addiction.

One reprimand required Boyd to receive treatment, which the board said she did not enter into until after her indictment.

Many of the accusations come from a woman who told the board she was Boyd's campaign manager. Boyd has since denied that she had a campaign manager, saying that the two women were in a relationship at one point.

According to the board, Boyd would show up at the campaign manager's home and berate her. The campaign manager said Boyd tried to have her recant her statements to the oversight board, telling the manager to "shut up" and "not mess with her because she's a judge."

Boyd also would text the campaign manager information about the woman's divorce, the board said.

She also faces two criminal charges — coercion and harassment — connected to the allegations from her former campaign manager.

