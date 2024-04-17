Shelby County DA: Evidence indicates slain MPD officer killed by friendly fire

From 2012 until 2018 the Department of Justice monitored the juvenile detention center after a report noted numerous violations. Since then, yearly reports have indicated an overall reduction in physical harm and increases in safety among the housed youth.

The Shelby County District Attorney's office said Wednesday evening that evidence indicates a Memphis Police Department officer killed in a shootout Friday was killed by friendly fire. The DA's office said it will not be proceeding with murder charges against a 17-year-old suspect.

However, the 17-year-old, who was critically injured the shootout which left MPD Officer Joseph McKinney and an 18-year-old suspect dead, has been charged with 13 felony counts, the DA's office said in an email statement.

The 17-year-old will not be named at this time by The Commercial Appeal because he is currently charged as a juvenile. The DA's office said it has filed a motion to prosecute the teen as an adult moving forward.

The 17-year-old is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault against a first responder and aggravated assault in connection to the shootout. He is also charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, possessing a firearm during the commission or attempt to commit a dangerous felony, possession of a prohibited weapon and evading arrest.

The DA's office said the charges, should he be convicted, carry a maximum sentence of 400 years.

"The charges we are pursuing against this defendant underscore the gravity of this tragic incident," the DA's office said in the statement.

