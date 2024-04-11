Shelby County commissioner wants 'corrective action plan' for County Clerk Wanda Halbert

Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert stands next to a line of people waiting to be helped while giving a tour of the clerk’s office to The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tenn., on Friday, January 5, 2024.

Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright plans to present a resolution that calls for a corrective action plan in the Shelby County Clerk's office in light of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury's report released last month.

The draft resolution, which was provided to The Commercial Appeal, points to what Wright calls "ongoing issues" in the clerk's office that have not been resolved even after intervention from the state.

The resolution states that Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert "failed to submit accurate and timely revenue reports to the Shelby County Trustee’s Office between July 2023 and March 2024."

As of Thursday morning, the most recent revenue report from the clerk has not been submitted, per Shelby County Trustee Regina Newman. This is the first report since the state auditors left the office last month. Monthly revenue reports are due to the county trustee on the 10th of each month, according to a resolution passed by the county.

Wright said the continued issue of late revenue reports impacts the county's ability to develop the upcoming budget and impacts the county's overall financial position. The resolution hopes to create a corrective action plan for the clerk's office that addresses the multiple issues found by both the state comptroller and the county's independent auditors.

"I think at the very least... if commissioners passed this resolution, it could be an acknowledgment by the body that (they) expect better of the clerk and then perhaps it could also help with the investigation that's ongoing," Wright said.

When called regarding the resolution, Halbert declined to comment.

What are the issues with the Shelby County Clerk's office?

Halbert, who is a former Memphis City Councilmember, has become a polarizing figure in local politics. From long lines to expired leases on buildings, she has been at the forefront of controversies surrounding the Shelby County Clerk's office.

In June, a special investigation into Halbert and if she is "willfully neglectful of office," started and details surrounding the investigation have been sparse at best. Most recently, Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp said she would be drafting ouster resolutions to see if a case against Halbert would stand.

During a recent rare Tuesday meeting of the Shelby County Commission, the board successfully passed the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report from the county's independent financial auditors.

The Watkins Uiberall, PLLC and Banks, Finley, White & Co. auditors said that the clerk's office is the only office that has repetitive issues that go unresolved.

