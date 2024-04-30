Sheetz reopens Plum location with new store

One person will win free Sheetz gas for a year when the store celebrates the reopening of its Plum location.

Located at 950 Presque Isle Drive, the store includes self-service kiosks and indoor and outdoor seating. On Wednesday, May 1, a reopening celebration will be held starting at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded, including a grand prize giveaway of free gas for a year.

Free self-serve coffee and soda will be available for the entire reopening celebration day.

Sheetz will donate $2,500 to Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank and $2,500 to Special Olympics of Pennsylvania in honor of the reopening. Customers attending the event can donate a non-perishable food item to receive a Sheetz thermal bag, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

