New sheep statue joins San Angelo’s flock at Congressman Pfluger’s office

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A new sheep statue has joined the flock, finding its home in front of Congressman August Pfluger’s San Angelo office.

The new sheep, which details the area’s impact on agriculture, energy and national security was unveiled during a ceremony on May 20. The art on “Congressram” was done by San Angelo artist Raul Ruiz.

“We’re proud of the businesses. When you drive around San Angelo you see these pieces of artwork that tie in the business to the community. You know what it gives you a sense of this is a tight-knit community and it is,” said Congressman Pfluger. “It’s a patriotic community, it’s a community that wants to give back, that aren’t just about themselves, the businesses want to be a part and they are a part of the community, and I think the entire town is proud of that.”

After the unveiling people went into Congressman Pfluger’s office to see this year’s submissions for the Congressional Art Competition.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.