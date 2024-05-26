Sheboygan's new Postmaster writes letter to the editor about Post Offices as 'a lifeline'

Here is this week's letter to the editor of the Sheboygan Press. See our letters policy below for details about how to share your views.

Postal Service plays key role in connecting community to the nation

Sheboygan's new Postmaster, Mike Slimmer, is sworn in.

It is a great honor to serve Sheboygan as your new postmaster. In my 30 years with the United States Postal Service, I have seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting neighbors and our community to the nation. Our post offices serve as a lifeline for our small businesses to reach customers no matter where they are.

I was fortunate having a position that paid well and provided excellent benefits and opportunities where I could grow professionally and further support my family. I worked my way up the ranks and what I learned is the Postal Service is not just about having a job – it’s about developing a career where I can be part of something historic.

That idea is part of our 10-year plan, Delivering for America, where the Postal Service is focused on building an empowered workforce. Our employees are our greatest asset, and we are investing in them by providing training, competitive wages, benefits and advancement opportunities.

I’ve seen firsthand the role the Postal Service plays connecting local communities. We serve as a lifeline for all our customers, no matter where they are. That is a career worth having, and I am thankful to be part of it.

On behalf of our employees at the Sheboygan Post Office, we thank you for supporting us and remind you that we are currently hiring for career positions. Come join us.

Mike Slimmer

Postmaster, Sheboygan

