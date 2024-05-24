Sheboygan man in custody after overnight shooting, no injuries reported

SHEBOYGAN – A Sheboygan man is in custody after firing a gun during a domestic disturbance late Thursday night.

At approximately 11:58 p.m. May 23, Sheboygan Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 1200 South Eighth Street after a report of a disturbance involving a gun, according to the department’s alert about the incident.

The man suspected of being responsible for the fired round is 22 years old. No one was struck or injured in the incident. Police did not release the suspect's name.

In addition to being placed in custody, the suspect was referred to the Sheboygan County District Attorney’s Office on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and other domestic-related charges.

The victim and suspect knew one other and there is no threat to the public, police said. The SPD victim services coordinator is assisting the victim.

Edgewater Generating Station latest: Alliant Energy plans to convert Sheboygan's coal-fueled generating station into natural gas. Here's when it could happen.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Sam Bailey at sgbailey@gannett.com or 573-256-9937. To stay up to date on her stories and other news, follow her on X (Twitter) @SamarahBailey.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Sheboygan shooting results in arrest, no injuries on South Eighth St.