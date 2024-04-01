Sheboygan man charged with stabbing former roommate pleads not guilty due to mental disease

SHEBOYGAN — A Sheboygan man could face up to 65 years in prison after he was suspected of attempting to stab his former roommate with a kitchen knife.

Joshua D. Lancour, 39, was charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon Dec. 18, 2023. On Jan. 10, Lancour plead not guilty due to mental disease/defect.

A decision has not been made in this case.

Solomon Gatton, listed defense attorney, did not immediately respond to an opportunity to comment on this article.

The following activities are all alleged and described based on the criminal complaint in the case documents.

On Dec. 16, 2023, officers arrived at a residence in the 900 block of Huron Avenue in Sheboygan for a reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, the victim, an adult man, appeared upset and didn’t know why he was stabbed. He said Lancour had called him derogatory names at previous residences at which they had stayed.

The victim had a laceration across the front of his chin and had puncture wounds on the left and right side of the shoulder regions of his back. All of the wounds needed stitches.

Witness reports and camera footage conclude the victim was sitting in a chair in the lobby of the residence with his back to the hallway when Lancour walked down the hallway with a knife and appeared to stab the victim.

The victim attempted to get up and push away from Lancour, who was behind him, and after being stabbed more and a scuffle, they ended up on the floor.

At one point, Lancour went to the door and there was a verbal confrontation. Lancour then discarded the knife.

When officers talked to Lancour, he said the knife was by the door. Officers reported seeing a steak knife with a 3- to 4-inch blade.

Lancour reportedly said he was annoyed by the victim, so he “decided to take things into my own hands” and “took a knife to him.” Lancour said he intended to significantly hurt or kill the victim. He admitted to stabbing the victim in the neck and face about four or five times.

“The defendant stated it was a good idea to grab a knife and still wished that the Victim 1 was dead,” the complaint read.

The next court activity in the case is a scheduling conference May 21.

