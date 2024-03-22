Sheboygan home that was site of shooting and police standoff was facing foreclosure. 31-year-old victim is recovering.

The house on the 2700 block of S. Ninth Street where a fatal shooting incident occurred March 13, seen, Thursday, March 21, in Sheboygan, Wis.

SHEBOYGAN — More details have emerged of a fatal shooting incident that occurred March 13 near the 2700 block of South Ninth Street and resulted in the death of the suspect and injury of the victim.

On a quiet street, the scene of the house at 2717 S. Ninth St. includes a boarded-up front door and window. Window siding hangs and litters the ground. Deep tire tracks imprint the front yard.

This is what remains after residents were under a shelter-in-place notice for nearly six hours as police and emergency responders tried to get the 52-year-old suspect out of the home.

The incident started around 10 a.m. and the shelter-in-place notice was lifted around 4:30 p.m. that day after police confirmed the suspect had died of a self-inflicted gunshot inside the home.

Here is what we know about the incident from resident accounts and more information from police and court documents.

The gunshot victim, a Sheboygan man who was a contractor doing work at the home, is recovering 'well' from his injuries.

A 31-year-old Sheboygan man called 911 around 10 a.m. March 13 to report a possible explosion at the house he was contracted to work on.

The man told the dispatcher “something blew up in his face” when he was working on a door, a news release said.

First responders found the man with a gunshot wound under his right eye. He received medical attention at the scene, was transported to a local hospital and was flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheboygan Police Department Capt. Doug Teunissen told the Sheboygan Press the man is now recovering from his injuries at home and he is "doing well."

A sign posted on the boarded-up door shows the house is temporarily secured.

When the Sheboygan Press went to the house March 21, a sign was seen on the boarded-up door, which wasn't there March 15. The sign suggests the property is temporarily secured to avoid future deterioration.

The phone number listed on the sign is for Wells Fargo property management call center. When contacted by the Sheboygan Press, the call center couldn’t confirm if the sign was posted before the March 13 incident or offer information about the future of the property.

Court documents show the property is under foreclosure with Wells Fargo listed as the plaintiff. A letter from Wells Fargo's attorney was submitted March 15 to request canceling a mid-April hearing. The case is still open in Sheboygan County Circuit Court.

The Wells Fargo property management call center did confirm with the Sheboygan Press that the property will continue through the foreclosure process.

One resident witnessed 30 to 40 police officers on the scene.

Tracks leave indents in yard and take chunk out of the tree in front of the house involved in the police incident March 13, as seen, Friday, March 15 in Sheboygan, Wis.

A resident who lives in the area recalled 30 to 40 personnel from Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol on the scene of the incident March 13.

Teunissen said he didn't have an exact number of the officers on the scene and added SPD didn’t request State Patrol assistance, but one officer was at the scene for a period of time.

The cause of a broken fence in the back yard is unclear.

A broken fence in the backyard of the home on the 2700 block of S. Ninth Street, as seen, Friday, March 15, in Sheboygan, Wis.

A resident who lives in the area said police tore down part of the fence in the back yard of the home, but wasn't sure if they had tried to enter the house that way.

A different resident said the fence had been broken for some time.

Teunissen said he didn’t have more information about the fence.

Police did break a top floor window of the home.

Part of a window on the top floor of the home is broken and Teunissen said that was a result of police, but he didn’t want to elaborate more about tactics that were used.

He also didn't confirm if the broken window was a result of noise distraction devices, which were another method police used to try to get the individual out of the home. The devices are intended to disorient or warn by using a combination of light and noise.

Some nearby residents were escorted out of the area.

Some residents shared they were escorted out of the area before police attempted to enter the house later in the afternoon March 13. Teunissen said residents living around the property, if willing, were evacuated to safety.

Throughout the day, police communicated that those living in the wider area should stay in their homes or avoid the neighborhood.

Officers tried to enter the front door and front window of the home.

House on 2700 block of S. Ninth Street in March 13 police incident seen with boarded up window and door with yard damage, as seen, Friday, March 15 in Sheboygan, Wis.

When police tried to enter the home, they drove a type of SWAT vehicle called a BearCat onto the hill in front of the house. Officers rammed through the front door and front window.

Two BearCat vehicles were present at the scene, supplied by the Sheboygan County and Manitowoc County sheriff’s offices, Teunissen said.

Circumstances around the fatal shooting remain unknown as the investigation continues.

Some residents in the area shared speculation about the circumstances of the fatal shooting incident, but Teunissen didn't comment on them and said the investigation is ongoing.

