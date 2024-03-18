Sheboygan Area School District board candidates talk about diversity, funding ahead of April election

SHEBOYGAN — This April, three Sheboygan Area School District Board of Education seats are up for election with two of the incumbents not seeking reelection.

The board consists of nine members, including Santino Laster, Rebecca Versey and Ryan Burg — whose seats are on the ballot next month. Versey and Burg filed for noncandidacy late last year.

Contending for the three open seats are Laster, Leah Hibl, Peter Madden, Robert Theis and Isabel Rivera.

Theis is a registered write-in, so his name will not appear on the ballot. Rivera is also running for District 3 Sheboygan County supervisor.

Elected SASD board members will serve three-year terms beginning April 22.

Sheboygan Press asks candidates in contested races questions about themselves, LGBTQ+ representation, funding and more ahead of election. Their answers are below and have been lightly edited for grammar and style.

Meet the candidates

Santino Laster

Age: 43

Occupation: Public safety

Education: Master’s degree — Leadership & Executive Management. Currently in MS program for social work.

Have you attended SASD schools, had children who attended SASD schools, and/or worked in the district? I have three sons. My oldest graduated from South and my younger two children are in the district. I coached football for many years at Sheboygan South.

What makes you a good candidate for school board? I’m a strong communicator. In my three years on the school board, two of them as vice president of the board, I have listened to diverse perspectives and collaborated with fellow board members, educators, parents and students. I exhibit empathy and understanding toward the needs and concerns of all stakeholders involved in the education system. I have prioritized the well-being and academic success of students, ensuring that policies and decisions are made with their best interests in mind. I have demonstrated leadership by fostering a positive and inclusive environment, encouraging innovation and continuous improvement, and advocating for equitable access to quality education for all students. I believe I have embodied a commitment to lifelong learning and staying informed about current educational trends and issues, to make informed decisions that lead to the advancement of the SASD educational system.

What are the most important challenges facing Sheboygan schools? If elected, how will you address them? The most important challenges facing Sheboygan schools revolve around ensuring equal access to quality education, improving academic performance and enhancing school safety. All three of these challenges need for public education to be funded. One critical issue is the achievement gap between students from different socioeconomic backgrounds, which can hinder overall academic success and perpetuate inequality. Addressing mental health and special needs, and providing adequate support services is crucial for creating a safe and inclusive learning environment. I would work to enhance teacher training and professional development to ensure educators are equipped with the necessary tools to support students from diverse backgrounds effectively.

Once elected, how will you ensure you are representing the diverse needs of students, staff, parents and community members? There are several key strategies. First, I will continue to establish a safe space where individuals from all backgrounds can voice their concerns, suggestions, and feedback. This will provide a platform for transparent communication and foster a sense of inclusivity within the educational community. Second, I will actively seek out input from various stakeholder to gain a comprehensive understanding of the unique needs and challenges they face. Third, I will ensure that different perspectives are considered and respected. I am committed to serving as a dedicated and responsive leader who values and prioritizes the voices of all members of the SASD community in order to create a supportive and inclusive learning environment for everyone.

Do you support ensuring accurate, evidence-based LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, including the human growth and development curriculum? I always support and advocate for evidence-based curriculum, but I’m also supportive of parents having the right to decide. It is important for students to reflect on their own social identities in areas such as gender, sexual orientation, religion, and faith. It is equally important for students to explore how those identities shape their inherent beliefs and behaviors.

When looking at school funding, what budget priorities would you advocate for in order to further support the students of the Sheboygan Area School District? I believe in investing in smaller class sizes that allow for more personalized attention, fostering a conducive learning environment where students can thrive academically and emotionally. Allocating funds toward comprehensive mental health, IEPs and special-needs services within schools would address the increasing need for mental health support among students, promoting overall well-being and academic success. Supporting professional development opportunities for teachers and staff would also be crucial in maintaining a high standard of education and fostering continuous growth within the district. Prioritizing extracurricular programs, such as arts, sports, and clubs, would provide students with a well-rounded educational experience that goes beyond traditional academics, promoting creativity, teamwork, and leadership skills. Overall, by advocating for these budget priorities, SASD can further support its students and cultivate a thriving educational community.

Leah Hibl

Age: 33

Occupation: Mental health therapist

Education: Bachelor of arts in human social services, Wisconsin Lutheran College; master of arts in community counseling, Lakeland University

Have you attended SASD schools, had children who attended SASD schools, and/or worked in the district? I attended Longfellow Elementary School, Farnsworth Middle School and graduated from South High School. My grandmother, Vera Steinhardt, was an educational assistant in the district for 36 years, so I know that it’s also a great place to work.

What makes you a good candidate for school board? My willingness to listen, learn and advocate for others, as well as my deep commitment to public education make me an excellent candidate for school board. As someone who attended SASD schools and graduated from South, I know that this district is a great place to learn. But, times have changed. I know that so many of our students have many mental health challenges, in part from the pandemic. My training and background as a mental health therapist provides an important perspective on the challenges that many of our students face today.

What are the most important challenges facing Sheboygan schools? If elected, how will you address them? First, we need to support students academically. Second, we need to provide adequate mental health and career counseling services. Third, we need to work hard to retain our teachers and all staff. To do this, we need adequate funding, mentorship programs, and fair compensation and benefits. I see it as the school board’s duty to work on these challenges and showcase the SASD as a place of opportunity, growth and belonging.

Once elected, how will you ensure you are representing the diverse needs of students, staff, parents and community members? The “we mentality” is a core belief of the SASD and a way to establish common ground. As a board member, I will support that by engaging and truly listening to the needs of all stakeholders. Our district offers truly innovative educational opportunities in 25 school settings from 4-year-old kindergarten through college courses offered in our high schools, and I will make sure that those options continue to be available.

Do you support ensuring accurate, evidence-based LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, including the human growth and development curriculum? I support any factual, evidence-based curriculum that educates and supports all of our students. Our human growth and development committee represents all parts of our community with the goal of helping our students make smart, healthy and informed decisions, which provides much-needed representation.

When looking at school funding, what budget priorities would you advocate for in order to further support the students of the Sheboygan Area School District? I will prioritize adequate funding that supports a positive learning environment for students and staff. Specifically, I will advocate for continued and expanded funding for mental health services, and fair compensation and benefits for district employees to ensure all feel valued. These initiatives will ensure that students are career-ready, post-graduation. I support apprenticeship/work-study programs, partnership programs with local colleges and strong curriculum that promotes increased literacy and numeracy for multilingual and special education learners.

Peter Madden

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired – previously worked as an environmental professional

Education: Bachelor of science in environmental studies, University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Have you attended SASD schools, had children who attended SASD schools, and/or worked in the district? My two daughters attended Sheboygan public schools kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating from South High and Etudé High. I have never been an employee of the Sheboygan School District.

What makes you a good candidate for school board? SASD has a positive impact on students and the whole community through education, theater and recreation, and I want to do my part to give back to the community by serving on the board. I have experience serving on boards and committees both in the district and in my professional life, including being a SASD board member in 2016-17. I will listen to the faculty, staff and administration to understand the challenges facing education at this time in our district. I will listen to the concerns and suggestions from parents and other people in the district about how they feel the district is serving the entire area. I think the SASD is well run. I will work to build on that success.

What are the most important challenges facing Sheboygan schools? If elected, how will you address them?

Meet the academic needs of all students through the use of sound curriculum, properly delivered, and adequately funded. Assist students and their families with access to local services to meet their physical and mental health needs. Provide safe and well-maintained facilities that will serve students and the community into the future. Continue to build on the district’s good relations with the community, and contribute to the quality of life in the Sheboygan area.

To address these issues, I will listen to teachers, staff, and administration who are tasked with meeting these challenges as they are in the best position to evaluate current practices. I will listen to concerns and suggestions brought to the school board by students, parents and the public as they are in the best position to state how the district’s programs and policies affect their families and the community. I will work to consider the points of view from all groups to address the challenges facing the district.

Once elected, how will you ensure you are representing the diverse needs of students, staff, parents and community members? Understanding how the district works is the most important task of a board member in order to make the best decisions regarding the district. I will use the questions, comments, ideas, and concerns brought to the attention of the board and work with other board members to arrive at consensus on solutions that serve the entire community.

Do you support ensuring accurate, evidence-based LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, including the human growth and development curriculum? Yes. All curricula, regardless of topic, should be accurate, evidence-based, and age appropriate. Addressing this topic in school serves people who consider themselves part of the LGBTQ+ community, those who don’t, and those who seek an understanding of this designation. Discussing LGBTQ+ topics does not create diversity; it recognizes that it already exists. Learning and empathy strengthen our district and the Sheboygan area.

When looking at school funding, what budget priorities would you advocate for in order to further support the students of the Sheboygan Area School District? Provide salaries to attract and retain good faculty, staff and administrators. Invest in relationships with agencies that can provide mental and physical health options to students and families. Create and maintain cost effective facilities and infrastructure to serve the district into the future.

Robert Theis

Age: 45

Occupation: Teacher/business owner: Theis Media Group TMG/U.S. soldier

Education: Master's of curriculum and instruction; UW-Milwaukee

Have you attended SASD schools, had children who attended SASD schools, and/or worked in the district? I attended Wilson and Jefferson Elementary, Farnsworth, South High. I worked as a substitute teacher since 2010.

What makes you a good candidate for school board? I will be a good candidate for the school board because I will stand up for those whose voice is not being heard. I will always be transparent and will go the extra mile, regardless of the adversity I may face. I will not make any claims that I cannot follow through on.

What are the most important challenges facing Sheboygan schools? If elected, how will you address them? Transparency. If elected, I will ensure SASD is more transparent with the community, parents, students and staff. Restoring trust, confidence and order to SASD will be my critical focus. Rehabilitating the trust and confidence of the teachers and staff will also be equally as crucial to bolster higher morale.

Once elected, how will you ensure you are representing the diverse needs of students, staff, parents and community members? I will ensure that our curriculum will be multicultural and diverse. Every student is unique, therefore educators will understand that their students views and experiences may differ. With that said, teachers will be able to appropriately adapt socioeconomic, race, ethnicity, religion, language, sexual orientation, and gender identity to the students individual learning experience.

Do you support ensuring accurate, evidence-based LGBTQ+ representation in district curricula, including the human growth and development curriculum? I believe that each students sexual orientation and sexual identity is uniquely their own, the curriculum needs to be sensitive to each student’s identity. With that said, teachers need to be better equipped to understand each students struggles and how the students may engage with the content being taught. Certainly, there is not a single answer to this question, but as community of learners we need to work to better understand each other.

When looking at school funding, what budget priorities would you advocate for in order to further support the students of the Sheboygan Area School District? The best practice would be to invest in the single most important expense: human capital. First, we must invest in our teachers and educational assistants, then the students. My end goal: the teachers and educational assistants will feel valued, the students will then feel valued. Period.

Name: Isabel Rivera

Isabel Rivera did not answer the Sheboygan Press’s questions. On Feb. 27, she answered a text confirming she received the questions. The Press has attempted to reach her multiple times to ensure she has a chance to introduce herself in this story. If her answers are received, this story will be updated to include them.

