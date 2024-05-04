‘She started vomiting’: Concerns grow as norovirus outbreak spreads rapidly within Vineland School District

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kids in Lamont were at home Friday, but they were not outside playing. Many are inside home sick after a notice from Vineland School District alerted families of an outbreak of norovirus. Ana Chacon has two children in the district.

“They were saying if you have children that are sick with diarrhea and vomiting just leave them at home,” Chacon said.

California officials warn people to not eat raw oysters from Mexico which may be linked to norovirus

According to the district, for the past two days, it has seen a higher volume of students out ill, and after speaking with Kern County Public Health, it was determined the absences were due to norovirus or the stomach flu.

Norovirus is highly contagious especially in places like schools, which is why Vineland School District is alerting all before things get worse. One of the affected kids is Chacon’s daughter, who came home with stomach pain and vomiting.

“After school she came off of the bus, and she said that she had some stomach pain and that she was feeling sick and then after three hours, she started vomiting,” Chacon said.

Her daughter says three of her friends were sick also and she misses being at school.

Norovirus illnesses are up in some places. Here’s what you need to know

“I miss my friends and my teacher,” said Chacon’s daughter.

Superintendent of Vineland School District, Cindy Castro provided a statement: “We have taken proactive measures to prevent further spread […] We understand that this news may cause concern, but please be assured that the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are our top priorities.”

Chacon plans to keep her kids home fearing the spread could get worse.

“All of our family and neighbors are probably going to get sick, because they play together at school and after school,” Chacon said.

For more information on norovirus, go here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.