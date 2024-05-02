When will Shark River Route 71 bridge reopen? Free shuttle bus set up in the meantime

A free shuttle bus from the New Jersey Department of Transportation will take passengers blocked by the Shark River bridge repairs from Belmar to Avon.

In early March, the bridge closed for emergency repairs after a mechanical malfunction failed to open to allow large ships to pass through. A few days later it was opened to make repairs, which meant drivers could no longer use the bridge which connects Main Street, or Route 71, from Avon to Belmar over the Shark River. Boats have the legal right of way, and so the bridge must stay open, the Transportation Department noted.

As a result, the bridge will remain in its open position until repairs are completed. Some parts for the repair need to be fabricated, the department said. The goal is to get those repairs done by Memorial Day.

Route 71 Shark River shuttle bus sign.

The free shuttle, which operates starting May 2, will start at the Belmar train station and run in a continuous loop from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day. Stops are marked with a shuttle bus sign.

According to the NJDOT, the shuttle is intended to accommodate pedestrians and cyclists who wish to travel between the two municipalities. The shuttle is ADA-accessible and can carry 16 passengers as well as bicycles.

Two other nearby bridges cross the river as well; the Route 35 bridge and the Ocean Avenue bridge.

The Route 71 Shark River shuttle bus route.

The shuttle stops include:

The Belmar train station at West Railroad Avenue and 10th Avenue

Main Street and 10th Avenue in Belmar

Main Street and Eighth Avenue in Belmar

River Road and Main Street in Belmar

West Railroad Avenue and Seventh Avenue in Belmar

Main Street and Sylvania Avenue in Avon

Main Street and Washington Avenue in Avon

Jefferson Avenue and Main Street in Avon

Main Street and Garfield Avenue in Avon

