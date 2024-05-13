Sgt. Hooser’s family reminisces about his life at public viewing ahead of funeral

SANTAQUIN, Utah (ABC4) — Ahead of Monday’s funeral, a public viewing for Sgt. Bill Hooser was held at Apple Valley Elementary School in Santaquin, Utah, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

At the viewing, ABC4.com heard from some of Sgt. Hooser’s family members, including Randy and Jodie Hooser (Bill’s brother and sister-in-law), and Troy and Lynn Starley. Lynn is the sister of Bill’s wife, Kinda.

“He’s deeply missed already,” Troy said.

Sgt. Hooser’s family members cried as they discussed what his loss meant to them, with Linda saying, “This has been terrible for our family, our hearts have been shattered.”

However, the fallen officer’s family also smiled and laughed as they recounted fond memories of Sgt. Hooser.

“He made everyone in the room feel like they were the only one,” Jodie said. “Everyone knew how important they were to Bill.”

Several of those speaking echoed similar sentiments, saying Bill was “bigger than life,” a kind person and a family man. Sgt. Hooser’s family said he loved to be outdoors, and Jodie said the things that made him a great police officer made him a great human as well.

“I think one of the words that we can all use to sum up Bill is ‘passion,'” Jodie said. “He was passionate about everything that he did.”

Part of that passion, they said, was Sgt. Hooser treating his friends as if they were his family. The family members described the support from the community as “unreal” and “overwhelming.”

“We choose to remember the love that Bill put out in the world,” Jodie said.

The full video of the family speaking with ABC4.com can be viewed below.

Who was Sgt. Bill Hooser?

On May 5, Sgt. Bill Hooser was struck and killed by a semi-truck on I-15 after initiating a traffic stop.

Sgt. Hooser was a Utah native with eight years of experience in law enforcement, starting off in New Mexico’s San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. He joined the Santaquin City Police Department in 2017 and was promoted to Sergeant in February 2024.

Sgt. Hooser is survived by his spouse, two children and one grandchild.

