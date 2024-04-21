SF man arrested on child pornography charges

(KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department arrested a San Francisco man for possession of child pornography on Thursday.

The San Francisco Police Department Special Victims Unit Internet Crime Against Children (ICAC) discovered evidence that a 43-year-old man, Peter Sherman, was in possession of child pornography in Jan. 2024.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Sherman. SFPD Special Victims Unit served a search warrant on the 600 block of Geary. Police said additional evidence was seized in the search.

Sherman was booked into San Francisco County Jail for three counts of possession of child pornography.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.

