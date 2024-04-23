Sex offender rapes 15-year-old after meeting her at McDonald’s, Oklahoma cops say

A registered sex offender was arrested after he was found with a naked 15-year-old girl in a vacant house, Oklahoma police said.

Adrian Dale, 24, had met the 15-year-old at a McDonald’s about one month before his arrest, according to an arrest affidavit filed April 12 in Oklahoma County District Court. The two exchanged Snapchat usernames and had been “dating” since, according to Midwest City police.

Dale initially told the teen he was 17, police said. When the teen learned of his true age, she told him she didn’t want to be with him anymore, according to court records.

Dale later convinced the girl, who he knew was 15, to go with him to an empty home, according to police. The girl told authorities Dale had “begged her and told her he loved her.”

On the night of April 11, the teen’s mother reported her missing to police, according to court documents. Her dad and his friend started to search vacant homes in the area hoping to find the teen.

Around 5 a.m. April 12, the friend found the two in a vacant home, police said. Dale was getting dressed while the teen was naked in the bed, according to court documents. Dale ran off and was arrested nearby, police said.

Dale had an outstanding arrest warrant in connection with failing to comply with Oklahoma’s Sex Offender Registration Act, according to court documents.

The 24-year-old was charged with rape in the second degree, records show. He is being held at Oklahoma County Jail on a $1 million bond, according to court documents.

Dale was previously convicted on a first-degree rape charge after authorities said he raped a 13-year-old girl. He served a three year sentence and is on a 17 year probation, according to police.

Midwest City is about an 10-mile drive southeast of Oklahoma City.

High school senior killed after prom, Arkansas cops say. 19-year-old alumnus charged

15-year-old vanished jumping out of canoe to get oar. Body now found, Minnesota cops say

4-year-old accidentally shoots self while sitting in bed next to mom, Missouri cops say