Sex offender arrested, allegedly met child through Snapchat

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested last week after allegedly meeting up and sexually assaulting an underage girl through Snapchat at a Midwest City home.

An arrest affidavit detailed that the victim told police she met Adrian Dale at a McDonalds in March and exchanged Snapchat names. She said he told her he was 17 years old. However court records showed he was 24-years-old.

She said the two “dated” until April 11th when Dale allegedly convinced her to meet with him around 11 p.m. at a home. Documents said that the victim was very hesitant and wanted to break it off, but Dale begged her and told her “he loved her.”

Dale allegedly then assaulted the victim that night.

Her parents called the police early the next morning claiming that their daughter was missing and police responded to what was a runaway juvenile.

Eventually, the father and a friend of the girl’s father found the two in a vacant home off Harmon. The father confronted Dale but he took off running.

The police eventually found Dale and arrested him after he was found to have had a current arrest warrant for failing to comply with the Sex Offender Registration Act.

Adrian Dale has been arrested before. {ODOC}

Adrian Dale's previous mugshots. {ODOC}

Dale had been convicted in 2021 of Rape in the First Degree after having been found sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

Documents detail that Dale had served three years in the Department of Corrections and had been on a 17-year probation before this arrest.

His arrest warrant was officially issued Wednesday.

