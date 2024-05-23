Severe weather possible Friday and Sunday; here's what forecasters are saying.

Severe weather is possible in the Tri-State on Friday, and strong storms are looking likely on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Here's what forecasters are saying about storms over the holiday weekend.

Slight risk for severe weather on Friday

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Tri-State in a "slight risk" zone for severe weather on Friday.

The agency says severe thunderstorms "capable of damaging gusts and large hail" are the main concerns.

"Although the risk is low, an isolated tornado cannot be rules out with increasing wind shear," the National Weather Service said in a Thursday morning briefing. "The greatest uncertainty is timing of convection."

A line of thunderstorms is likely to develop Friday afternoon in Missouri and Illinois and sweep through the Tri-State on Friday evening.

Higher chance for severe weather on Sunday

In the morning briefing, the National Weather Service noted that "a combination of instability, shear and moisture on Sunday may support a more substantial severe weather threat."

Forecasters noted that all severe weather hazards are possible − which means a risk for damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes. Flash flooding potential will also be increasing during the day.

"The greatest uncertainty is the timing of convection," forecasters said in the briefing, "as this will have implications on the extent of the severe weather potential."

Memorial Day weather forecast for Evansville, Henderson

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday in Evansville and Henderson lists a chance of showers, but also some periods of sun, with a high temperature near 76. Winds will be out of the west from 13-16 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

There's a chance of showers in the evening and nighttime hours with a low near 59.

Tips from the National Weather Service

The agency also listed a few tips for dealing with the holiday weekend weather:

If you have outdoor plans, have a plan for sheltering if thunderstorms approach. If you have longer-term outdoor plans like camping, fishing, hiking, etc., have a severe weather safety plan as well.

Monitor the forecast, particularly the risk for more scattered severe storms on Friday and widespread severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Will there be storms in Evansville?