Severe weather causes some roads in the Outer Banks

OUTER BANKS, N.C. (WAVY) – Overnight severe weather caused flooding along areas of the Outer Banks Friday.

While most of NC12 is passable, motorists are encouraged to use extreme caution while driving along the highway.

On Ocracoke, from the ferry terminal to the pony pens, sand and ocean overwash has caused the road to close. Photos from the North Carolina Department of Transportation show cracks in the road along NC12.

In Kitty Hawk, flooding has caused Moor Shore Road to close. A photo from the Kitty Hawk Police Department shows the road completely covered in water.

Moor Shore Road (Courtesy: Kitty Hawk Police Department)

Kitty Hawk police urge people to report road hazards to 252-473-3444.

